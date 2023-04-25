Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom slams referee's decision after defeat to Bechem United

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has criticised referee Joseph Kwoffie’s decision following their 1-0 defeat to Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park last Saturday.

The only goal of the game came from a penalty, which was awarded after Hearts’ left-back, Dennis Korsah, tripped Clinton Doudu in the box. The league's top scorer, Konkoni, stepped up and scored the spot-kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Inkoom believes that the referee made the wrong call in awarding the penalty kick that resulted in Bechem United's only goal. He stated that such decisions tarnish the league’s reputation and added that the infringement was not close to being a penalty.

"The infringement was not close to a penalty," he told the press after the game. "If we want the Ghana Premier League to be exciting, referees must stop making such decisions. It's sad because that was never a penalty."

Despite the defeat, Hearts of Oak remain in fifth place on the league table with 42 points. They will face Tamale City in the matchday 28 games at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday.

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, also expressed his disappointment with the result, saying, "We played well, but we lost. It's football. We have to forget about this and prepare for the next game."