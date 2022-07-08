Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi announces departure from club

Ghanaian defender William Dankyi has announced his departure from Hearts of Oak.

The talented full-back is leaving the Accra-based club after four years and winning five trophies including the Ghana Premier League.

“I say a big thank you to my teammates, my managers and staff of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, and to the fans that supported me.

“My journey with the club has been a great one, full of making history together since I arrived 4 years ago,” William Dankyi notes in an official goodbye statement.

He explained that he is leaving Hearts of Oak to open doors for his growth as a player.

“Continuous growth requires me to forge ahead on my journey. Therefore, my relationship with the club comes to an end.

“It was a great pleasure to create memories together and to win trophies that live on forever,” he added.