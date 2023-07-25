Hearts of Oak departure was peaceful, says former defender Robert Addo Sowah

Former Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo Sowah has expressed his gratitude for a peaceful departure from the club after the expiration of his contract.

In an interview, Sowah revealed that he considered himself fortunate to have left the club without any trouble, mentioning that circumstances beyond his control played a role in his departure.

Despite feeling at home during his time at Hearts of Oak, he understood that certain situations required him to move.

"It's all in the mind. I psyched myself not to engage in any quarrel with any teammate, management member, or supporter, and that helped me till today," he told Graphic Sports.

The defender acknowledged that disagreements and arguments are natural among humans, but he always remained calm and addressed misunderstandings from their roots whenever they arose.

Recalling a challenging period during the 2017/2018 league season, Sowah revealed that he felt unwanted and disheartened after spending several months on the bench without getting a chance to play.

However, when he finally got an opportunity, he proved his worth, helping to strengthen the team's defence.

"During Coach Frank Nuttal's time, I was on the bench for a whole season without kicking a ball, and I felt so bad that I wanted to leave the club," he recalled.

"But one day, when we were going to play Inter Allies in the MTN FA Cup, I told myself that if I don't get selected, I would leave the club. Fortunately, when the list came, my name was in the starting line-up."

Surprisingly, Sowah performed exceptionally well that day, scoring a goal and providing an assist to Joseph Esso. This impressive display earned him the fans' support and solidified his position as a constant starter in the team.

Throughout his seven-year stint with Hearts of Oak, Sowah showcased versatility, excelling as both a left-back and a centre-back due to his ability to read the game and distribute the ball effectively.

Reflecting on his time with the club, he mentioned that new coaches sometimes underrated him initially, but he consistently proved his worth whenever given the chance.

During his tenure at Hearts, Sowah contributed to the team's success, winning the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup twice.