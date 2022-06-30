Hearts of Oak deputy coach Hamza Obeng explains why the team performed poorly in Africa 

Hearts of Oak deputy coach Hamza Obeng says the team lacked experience in their Africa campaign last season resulting in their shambolic performance.

The Phobians were eliminated from Africa in both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak lost heavily to Champions Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) to exit the Champions League. In the CAF Confederation Cup they were eliminated by JS Sauora.

According to the deputy coach, the technical team led by head coach Samuel Boadu and some players were inexperienced.

"We were eliminated not because of fear for our opponents but we were not too experienced as technical team and some of our players as well lacked Continental experience", Obeng told Akoma FM.

"We learnt a lot last year in Africa. Playing them here was a bit easy but in the away games, their game plan and approach were totally different. Their facilities are far better than what we have here, their pitches are always watered and designed in a special way that makes it usable for them but uncomfortable for new users.

"They have quality, almost their starting eleven are players playing in their national teams. Again, they get better preparation compared to us, definitely it will be difficult to beat teams with such experience and quality unless you can match up in these areas".

Hearts of Oak will be returning to Africa next season after winning the MTN FA Cup. They will be representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.