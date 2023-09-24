Hearts of Oak deserved the win - Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu on narrow defeat

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu says Hearts of Oak deserved the win over his side in a Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet scored the decisive goal with a close-range finish just four minutes into the game.

Konadu, an ex-Asante Kotoko coach lost to the Phobians for the firs time in his coaching career.

The former Ghana international had not lost as a coach to the Ghanaian giants prior to the showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But the envious record of not losing to the former African champions is off after his side lost narrowly in the capital.

Maxwell Konadu admits his side were second best on the day.

"Good game. Very difficult one. We had red card and we brought in fresh led to augment the squad. It was a good game for Hearts. You cant take anything away from them. They deserved to win," he told StarTimes

"They (Nsoatreman) did their best but wasn't just enough. We were not pushing hard enough. Hearts were keeping the ball and that didn't help us with our rhythm.

"We have a lot to do especially with the away games. Going forward we will try to get the results away from home this season."