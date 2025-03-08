'Hearts of Oak did not pay for my surgery' – Eric Ofori Antwi

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has revealed that the club did not cover the expenses for his recent knee surgery.

Antwi, who joined the Phobians in 2022, suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee that sidelined him for several months.

Antwi disclosed that while Hearts of Oak initially indicated they would finance the surgery, they did not follow through promptly.

Consequently, an unnamed individual stepped in to cover the medical costs. Antwi clarified that it was not Zigi [who he did not clarify whether it is the goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi], who financed the surgery, as some had speculated.

The 30-year-old also mentioned that he personally paid for the initial treatment. For the subsequent procedure, the doctor intended to bill the club, but Antwi is uncertain if that payment has been made.

"Initially, they [Hearts of Oak] said they would foot the bill for the surgery, but time was passing [and the club was not coming forth]," he told LinusNartey TV.

"Many people are saying Zigi paid the bill for the surgery, but it’s not him. It was one person who financed the bill for the surgery. I will not mention his name.

"It was not Hearts of Oak that footed the bill for the surgery, but when they heard it, they called me and asked who paid for it, suggesting it was Zigi. I said no, it’s not Zigi.

"I paid for the first treatment, but for the second one, the doctor said he would collect from the club. But as of now, I don’t know whether they’ve paid or not. It’s between the doctor and the club."

During his time with Hearts of Oak, Antwi made only eight league appearances before his injury.

The setback led him to miss the entire 2023/24 season, during which the club faced significant goalkeeping challenges and narrowly avoided relegation.

Despite having a year left on his contract, Antwi parted ways with Hearts of Oak at the start of the current season.