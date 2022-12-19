GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"Hearts of Oak don't understand business"- Ex-captain Fatawu Mohammed goes in hard at former club

Published on: 19 December 2022
Former captain of Hearts of Oak, Fatawu Mohammed has shockingly mocked the club for lacking the right management for players. 

According to the defender, the club's dealing with players clearly exhibits its lack of understanding of business.

Comparing his former club with Asante Kotoko, who have had two of their players move to Europe in the last transfer window, Fatawu stated there is no plans for players at Hearts of Oak.

"What I will say is they don't understand business or they don't do business, the management," he told Sports Obama TV.

"They may say they have plans for players but I don't think so," he added.

Mohammed's contract with the club has ended and he is currently available to join any team of his choice.

He joined Hearts of Oak in 2013 and replaced Thomas Abbey as captain in 2018.

However, he lost his position to former Ghana U20 star Samuel Inkoom and has since struggled for game time.

