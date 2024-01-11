Hearts of Oak drop seven players, including goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Hearts of Oak are said to have made changes to their squad ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

According to reports, they have dropped seven players, including goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, who faced harsh criticism for his mistakes during the first round.

The Phobians had a disappointing first round, finishing in the 10th position on the Premier League log with 21 points. In response, the club have decided to release several players, including Eric Esso, Albert Eonde, Eric Ofori Antwi, Michelle Sarpong, Salim Adams, and Kwadwo Obeng Junior.

It is unclear whether interim coach Abdul Bashiru, who took over from Martin Koopman, will remain at the helm for the second round of the season.

Despite the changes, Hearts of Oak will still face stiff competition in the league, particularly from rivals like Real Tamale United, whom they will host at the Accra Sports Stadium in their first game after the break.

The second round of the Ghana Premier League is set to kick off in February, and fans of Hearts of Oak will be eagerly anticipating the team's performance following the squad shake-up.