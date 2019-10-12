Hearts of Oak duo Ayi & Dankyi earn Black Meteors call-up

Hearts of Oak duo Richmond Ayi and William Dankyi have earned invitations to the Ghana U23 as preparations begin for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Ayi has been the second choice goalkeeper for the Black Meteors throughout the qualifications.

Dankyi is one of the highly rated left backs in the country at moment and was part of the team during the last qualifying round against Algeria.

The two Phobians will be joining other invited home based players to begin camping next week.

The U23 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled from 8th to 22nd November, 2019 in Egypt.