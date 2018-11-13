Hearts of Oak enquire about availability of Inter Allies hitman Victorien Adebayor - Reports

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have registered their interest in Inter Allies forward Victorien Adebayor, according to media reports.

The Phobians are reported to be looking to strengthen their attacking department and the Nigerien import is reported to be of interest.

Adebayor, who joined the 'Eleven is to One' lads from AS GNN Niger at the start of the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign, netted 7 goals in 12 appearances.

According to reports, Kim Grant who is set to take over the club's rein on December 1, 2018, recommended the powerful forward.

Grant was impressed with the performance of Adebayor during Hearts of Oak 2-1 defeat to Inter Allies in their 107th year anniversary - where he scored one of the two goals.

Adebayor was a member of the Niger national team that participated in the 2017 WAFU Cup held in Ghana last year