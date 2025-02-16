Hearts of Oak enter race for former Samartex winger Evans Osei-Wusu

Hearts of Oak have joined the race to sign former FC Samartex winger Evans Osei-Wusu ahead of the next transfer window.

The talented winger has been sidelined due to injuries and is yet to feature in the ongoing campaign. However, he is gradually regaining full fitness and is expected to return to action soon.

Osei-Wusu, who played a key role in FC Samartex’s league triumph last season, recorded an impressive 19-goal involvements - scoring 11 goals and providing 8 assists in 27 appearances.

Following his departure from the club by mutual consent, he is now open to new opportunities.

Reports indicate that Hearts of Oak, long-time admirers of the winger since his days at Tema Youth, are strongly considering a move for him at the end of the season.

However, they are expected to face stiff competition from Nations FC and other interested clubs in what promises to be a competitive transfer race.