Hearts of Oak Executive Board Chairman urges fans to promote positivity for sponsorship success

The Executive Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak Togbe Afede XIV has emphasised the crucial role of fan support in attracting sponsors to the club.

He addressed this significant issue during the team's annual general meeting held on Wednesday.

Hearts of Oak have only secured four points from their first four Ghana Premier League matches which has prompted discontentment among fans.

However, Togbe Afede XIV, in the presence of fellow Hearts board members Ivy Heward-Mills and Vincent Sowah-Odotei, stressed the importance of maintaining positive fan support.

He highlighted that fan positivity is vital for the club's success, particularly when it comes to securing sponsorship.

"When you are a genuine supporter, you have to understand these things, and keep supporting," he urged.

Togbe Afede also acknowledged the challenges faced by the Phobians stating, "One of the biggest challenges of Accra Hearts of Oak is making sure the fans keep supporting because sometimes the negativity also hurts us. It hurts our ability to raise sponsorship and more. Please, let's understand that football administration and coaching are not exact sciences."

After four rounds of matches, Hearts of Oak have encountered two defeats, secured one victory, and played to a draw in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season but are aiming to bounce back when they pay a trip to Heart of Lions at the Sogakope Park this weekend.