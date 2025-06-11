GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Hearts of Oak eye former Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi

Published on: 11 June 2025
Hearts of Oak eye former Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi

Hearts of Oak are reportedly working on securing the signature of former Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi as part of their preparations for the 2025/26 season.

The Phobians are focused on strengthening their squad, and Agbasi's experience and skills are seen as valuable assets.

Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper recruitment drive aims to secure three top-class shot-stoppers for the upcoming season. Agbasi's potential signing would be a significant coup, given his impressive performances for Dreams FC.

If Agbasi joins Hearts of Oak, he would bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team. His ability to make crucial saves and organise the defence would be valuable assets for the Phobians.

Negotiations between the clubs would be the next step, with Agbasi's future hanging in the balance.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more