Hearts of Oak eye former Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi

Hearts of Oak are reportedly working on securing the signature of former Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi as part of their preparations for the 2025/26 season.

The Phobians are focused on strengthening their squad, and Agbasi's experience and skills are seen as valuable assets.

Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper recruitment drive aims to secure three top-class shot-stoppers for the upcoming season. Agbasi's potential signing would be a significant coup, given his impressive performances for Dreams FC.

If Agbasi joins Hearts of Oak, he would bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team. His ability to make crucial saves and organise the defence would be valuable assets for the Phobians.

Negotiations between the clubs would be the next step, with Agbasi's future hanging in the balance.