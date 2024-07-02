Hearts of Oak eye former Kotoko player Enoch Morisson as midfield reinforcement

Hearts of Oak are in advanced negotiations to sign former Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morisson according to various reports.

Despite being released by Kotoko, Morisson has been a standout performer, featuring in 53 matches and scoring six goals while providing four assists in his two seasons with the club.

According to sources, the Phobians have reached a verbal agreement with Morisson and will negotiate personal terms this week.

Morisson's impressive form at Kotoko saw him make 31 appearances in his first season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

He built on that form in his second season, featuring in 22 matches, scoring once and providing two assists.

The 24-year-old playmaker is expected to bolster Hearts of Oak's midfield ahead of the new season.

Morisson's signing would be a significant coup for the Accra-based club, who are looking to strengthen their squad after a disappointing season.

With his creativity and vision on the field, Morisson is expected to make an immediate impact at Hearts.

The deal is expected to be finalized soon, pending successful negotiations.