Hearts of Oak eye former shot-stopper Eben Dida Armah for goalkeepers' coach role

Hearts of Oak are reportedly in talks with former goalkeeper Eben Dida Armah to take on the role of goalkeepers' coach ahead of the upcoming season.

The move comes in response to the club's persistent goalkeeping challenges during the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign.

Throughout the season, Hearts of Oak faced significant issues in the goalkeeping department, with various shot-stoppers making critical errors that affected the team's performance.

In an effort to remedy this situation, the club has turned to their former goalkeeper, Eben Dida Armah, hoping to leverage his extensive experience and expertise.

Dida Armah, a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak during his playing days, was celebrated for his exceptional reflexes and remarkable shot-stopping abilities. His return to the club is expected to not only bring a wealth of experience but also rejuvenate the goalkeeping setup.

Since retiring from professional football, Dida Armah has transitioned into coaching, earning recognition for his ability to mentor and develop young goalkeepers. The club's management views his potential appointment as a significant coup that could lead to substantial improvements in their goalkeeping performances.

Hearts of Oak are being proactive in strengthening their squad ahead of the new season, prioritizing the reinforcement of their goalkeeping department.