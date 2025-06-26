Hearts of Oak eye Nations FC midfielder Abdul Karim

Hearts of Oak have lodged interest in Abdul Karim, the industrious defensive midfielder currently at Nations FC, according to club insiders.

Karim has been a key figure for Nations since moving from Bechem United a couple of years ago.

Renowned for his tactical awareness and solid ball-winning ability in central midfield, he’s featured regularly this seasonâ€”logging 19 Premier League appearances.

Sources reveal that Hearts of Oak have initiated talks with Nations FC to explore a potential transfer ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The timing aligns with Hearts’ broader rebuild under their new technical setup, as head coach Didi Dramani looks to cement quality and depth in midfield.

While terms are yet to be agreed, Hearts are said to be working behind the scenes to progress negotiations swiftly. Their interest signals the club’s intent to challenge for domestic honors, banking on Karim’s proven Premier League experience and passing range to strengthen the engine room.

Nations FC is expected to carefully weigh any offers, valuing Karim not just for his performance but also for his leadership on and off the pitch.