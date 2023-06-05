Hearts of Oak face relegation threat as Ghana Premier League nears climax

In a dramatic turn of events, Hearts of Oak, once contenders in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, now find themselves in a perilous position as they face the possibility of relegation on the final matchday.

The Phobians, who had a promising start to the season, have endured a disastrous run of form, dropping to 11th place on the table with 45 points. With just one game remaining, they are clinging to a slim three-point lead over the relegation zone.

Hearts of Oak's recent struggles have been evident, with six defeats, one draw, and only three wins in their last 10 league matches. The team's morale hit an all-time low when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This season has been a nightmare for the 21-time league champions, as their once-consistent performances have dwindled at the most crucial stage. The threat of relegation looms large, and the club now finds itself in a fight for survival.

With King Faisal and Kotoku Royals already relegated, the battle for the final relegation spot intensifies. Hearts of Oak must outperform five other clubs - Karela United, Accra Lions, Legon Cities, Tamale City, and Great Olympics - in order to secure their top-flight status for the next season.

Despite the slim margin, Hearts of Oak's fate hinges on their final game against Berekum Chelsea. A draw will be enough to secure their survival, but anything less would leave their destiny in the hands of the other clubs.

The Ghana Premier League reaches its climax as Legon Cities host Samartex, Karela United visit Kotoku Royals, Tamale City face Medeama, Great Olympics host Nsoatreman, and Accra Lions travel to Bibiani to play against Gold Stars. The final matchday promises suspense and high stakes as clubs battle for their respective positions in the league.