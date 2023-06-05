Hearts of Oak fans are right to be furious - David Ocloo

Interim head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David has stated that he can understand the frustrations of the Hearts faithful after they slumped to defeat against RTU.

The Premier League giants succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 1-2 by RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Linda Mtange's goal which put Hearts in the lead on 35 minutes was cancelled by Abdul Manaf Umar right after recess. Stephen Badu Dankwah netted what proved to be the match-winning goal on 80 minutes.

The Phobians heave dragged themselves into the relegation mire as they are 11th on the league standings with 45 points which makes their final match away to Berekum Chelsea a must win.

Ocloo who has won just one of his last seven games in charge says the disquiet among the fans is justified.

He told StarTimes: "They are right to be furious and say whatever that want but they shouldn't forget this is a depleted side I met. So, they should know how to talk."

By Suleman Asante