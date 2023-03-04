Hearts of Oak fans defend their decision to prevent coach Slavko Matic from holding training

Hearts of Oak fans have caused an uproar by preventing their head coach, Slavko Matic, from holding training with the team ahead of their match against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The fans are unhappy with the Serbian coach following back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics. Some irate fans heckled and attacked Matic, arguing that he is not good enough to lead the team.

Kobby Jones, the spokesperson for the National Chapters Committee of the club, justified the fans' actions, saying they prevented the manager from holding training because he is failing to listen. "The complaints are too much. Since he came in he has let many good players leave and he doesn't want to take in players we suggest to him. He wants players to come and do justify," Jones said in an interview.

The Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium and will also serve as the 2023 President's Cup.

However, the team are facing an uncertain future as their head coach has filed a complaint with the Ghana Police Service after the attack by the fans.

It remains to be seen whether Matic will continue as the head coach of Hearts of Oak following the incident. The team will be hoping to put the controversy behind them and secure a win against their sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko, on Sunday.