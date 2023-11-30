Hearts of Oak fans express disappointment with boos following shock FA Cup exit

Hearts of Oak fans voiced their disappointment through boos directed at the players after the team's elimination from the MTN FA Cup on Wednesday.

The anticipated celebration of their first official match at the Pobiman Sports Complex this season turned into dismay for the Phobians.

Despite putting in considerable effort, Hearts of Oak failed to secure a goal against Nania FC in the round of 64 for the FA Cup. The match concluded with a penalty shootout, where crucial misses by the hosts led to their ultimate defeat.

As the players left the field, fans made their displeasure known through booing, signalling their dissatisfaction with the team's performance.

Hearts of Oak fans booing their players after they lost to lower division side Nania FC on penalties. pic.twitter.com/AvPy3zC0cu — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonEleto) November 29, 2023

This defeat marks the first under interim manager Abdul Rahim Bashiru, who had previously secured a win against Accra Lions and a draw against Berekum Chelsea in his initial two games following the departure of Dutch trainer Martin Koopman.

Notwithstanding the Cup setback, Hearts of Oak currently occupy the sixth position in the Ghana Premier League, amassing 16 points from 12 games.

The team are now shifting its focus to the upcoming match against Aduana Stars on Sunday.