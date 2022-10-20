Hearts of Oak fans react to appointment of Slavko Matic as new coach

Fans of Hearts of Oak have taken to social media to welcome Serbian trainer Slavko Matic as the club's new coach.

Slavko Matic was announced Hearts of Oak's new coach on Wednesday, replacing Samuel Boadu who was sacked last month.

"We are glad to have Slavko Matic as our new Head Coach. Let's welcome our new gaffer," the club wrote on Twitter.

Despite the disappointment of their CAF Confederation Cup elimination, fans of the club gave mixed reactions to Matic's arrival.

Akwampimbwoy wrote: "We are not welcoming no one let us make sure we believe in ourselves and stop this dirty politics."

"Matić had a short stint as manager of Arda Kardzhali between 12 November[3] and 16 December 2021, being released from his duties following a controversial interview, in which he revealed serious issues inside the club. The stats of So called manager who club went hire," wrote Quabena Okyere.

"You are wishing doom for the coach and you claim you support the club. What team is he about to coach? Is it not hearts, you same will be saying Akambi this Odotei that when we loose a match. Support the club not an individual," added Kaakyire.

"Sometimes it's painful to love something that you don't even know how to let go of it. It's my case with supporting this club. This club is not serious a bit. Kai Chacha nkoa and vibes," posted IykeReborn.

Osae27 on Twitter also posted: "Welcome Mr Matic. I must be honest with you, you came at a wrong time. But we will do what we could to support you wai. Akwaaba Mr Matic."