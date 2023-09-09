Hearts of Oak finalise 30-man squad for upcoming season

Hearts of Oak have revealed their 30-man squad for the upcoming season as they look to make amends following a disappointing 12th-place finish in the previous campaign.
The squad selection comes after the recent closure of the Ghanaian transfer window.
The squad includes eight forwards, and among them is Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde, who joined the club in August and has impressed during training sessions.
Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi have been named as the goalkeepers, with new signing Michael Ampadu included among the full-backs.
Hearts of Oak have made significant changes ahead of the new season, with Dutchman Martin Koopman appointed as the head coach and fellow Dutchman Rene Hiddink serving as the technical director. The club hope this new coaching team will help them achieve a more successful campaign.
The Phobians will be looking for a solid start to the season as they face Real Tamale United in their first game on September 15.
Full squad below
Goalkeepers
Richmond Ayi
Richard Attah
Eric Ofori Antwi
Center Backs
Thomas Qwaku Nsoh
Kelvin Osei Assibey
Kofi Agbesima
Emmanuel Amankwah
Full Backs
Dennis Korsah
Leventius Arthur
Michael Ampadu
Kwabena Anane
Midfielders
Glid Jeodan Otanga
Eric Eso
Abdul Aziz Nuurudeen
Linda Mtange
Yaw Amankwa Baafi
Salifu Ibrahim
Rafael Amponsah
Martin Karikari
Seidu Suraj
Michelle Sarpong
Gideon Asante Yeboah
Attackers
Evans Adomako
Enock Asubonteng
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr
Kashala Ramos Wanet
Albert Eonde
Kasim Cisse
Hamza Issah
Isaac Frimpong