Hearts of Oak finalise 30-man squad for upcoming season

Hearts of Oak have revealed their 30-man squad for the upcoming season as they look to make amends following a disappointing 12th-place finish in the previous campaign.

The squad selection comes after the recent closure of the Ghanaian transfer window.

The squad includes eight forwards, and among them is Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde, who joined the club in August and has impressed during training sessions.

Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi have been named as the goalkeepers, with new signing Michael Ampadu included among the full-backs.

Hearts of Oak have made significant changes ahead of the new season, with Dutchman Martin Koopman appointed as the head coach and fellow Dutchman Rene Hiddink serving as the technical director. The club hope this new coaching team will help them achieve a more successful campaign.

The Phobians will be looking for a solid start to the season as they face Real Tamale United in their first game on September 15.

Full squad below

Goalkeepers

Richmond Ayi

Richard Attah

Eric Ofori Antwi

Center Backs

Thomas Qwaku Nsoh

Kelvin Osei Assibey

Kofi Agbesima

Emmanuel Amankwah

Full Backs

Dennis Korsah

Leventius Arthur

Michael Ampadu

Kwabena Anane

Midfielders

Glid Jeodan Otanga

Eric Eso

Abdul Aziz Nuurudeen

Linda Mtange

Yaw Amankwa Baafi

Salifu Ibrahim

Rafael Amponsah

Martin Karikari

Seidu Suraj

Michelle Sarpong

Gideon Asante Yeboah

Attackers

Evans Adomako

Enock Asubonteng

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Kashala Ramos Wanet

Albert Eonde

Kasim Cisse

Hamza Issah

Isaac Frimpong