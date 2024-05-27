Hearts of Oak flirting with relegation after Asante Kotoko defeat

Hearts of Oak face the threat of relegation following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.

They currently sit in 15th position on the league table, just two points above the relegation zone.

The Phobians were thoroughly dominated and defeated by Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Both teams entered the game on the back of poor form, with Kotoko having won only two of their previous 11 matches, while Hearts had won just three in the same period.

Neither team was in the title race, with Kotoko and Hearts occupying 10th and 12th places, respectively, before the match.

However, Kotoko emerged victorious in the Super Clash, with Steven Mukwala scoring both goals to secure the win.

The Ugandan striker put Kotoko ahead in the first half with a brilliant finish after being played through on goal. He doubled the lead late in the second half, beating the offside trap and turning his marker inside out to score at the near post.

As a result, Kotoko have moved up to ninth place on the league table, while Hearts have dropped to 15th.

Hearts of Oak are now just two points above city rivals Accra Great Olympics, who have a game in hand.

If Great Olympics win their outstanding match, they will move above Hearts with only three matches left, putting Hearts in real danger of relegation.