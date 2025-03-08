Hearts of Oak focused on challenging for GPL title after FA Cup exit – Captain Benjamin Asare

Hearts of Oak captain Benjamin Asare says the team is now fully focused on winning the Ghana Premier League after their elimination from the FA Cup.

The Phobians were knocked out of the competition on February 23 after a shocking 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Golden Kick in the round of 16. The game ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

Speaking ahead of their next league game, Asare emphasized the need for the team to be mentally strong and committed to the title race.

“We are focused on the Ghana Premier League because we are out of the MTN FA Cup. We have to prepare ourselves to be mentally tough and fight for the league going forward,” Asare said at his pre-match press conference.

“This is the message I will pass to my colleagues as we prepare for Saturday’s game against Young Apostles.”

Hearts of Oak will face Young Apostles on Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium in a matchweek 23 encounter.

The Phobians are in good form, going six matches unbeaten in the league and keeping four consecutive clean sheets. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 in October 2024.

Young Apostles are also in strong form, winning their last two matches but struggling defensively in away games.