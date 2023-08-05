Hearts of Oak forward Albert Eonde confident and determined ahead of new season

Cameroonian forward Albert Diego Dieudonne Eonde is overflowing with confidence as he looks forward to the upcoming season.

Despite failing to score in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League, the Hearts of Oak man is resolute in his goal to contend for the golden boot and help his team vie for titles in the 2023/24 season.

"I’ve worked on goal scoring and I really need to come back as a different person. It will be good for me and the club," Eonde told Ghanasportspage, expressing his determination to step up his game. He acknowledged the positive impact of the break, mentioning that spending time with his family rejuvenated him.

Eonde's aspirations include contributing more goals to his team's tally. "Hopefully, I will be coming back as a different person and a different player to fulfil my job and get my goals," he affirmed to Ghanasportspage.com.

When asked about his target for the top scorer award, Eonde remained pragmatic, acknowledging the competitive nature of football. "Every striker playing for a big team like Hearts of Oak will be hoping to get the maximum target for himself and the club," he said while emphasizing his dedication to giving his best.

The 25-year-old striker is set to rejoin his teammates as they gear up for the upcoming season.