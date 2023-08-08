Hearts of Oak forward Benjamin Yorke frustrated over limited playing time

Hearts of Oak forward Benjamin Yorke has expressed his desire to enjoy more time on the field in the upcoming season in order to show his true abilities for the club.

The former Samartex attacker has promised to perform well if given more playing time in the upcoming campaign as the club continues to augment their squad.

The 27-year-old attacker said he is prepared to stick around and excel during the 2023–24 season, despite receiving very little playing time the previous year.

“Playing time is what every player is looking for but playing 15, 20, or 25 minutes won’t help.

“We have a target and I am hoping to deliver next season. We are just praying the season to start for us to see what happens,” Yorke told Ghanasportspage.com.

In 25 games for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League the last season, Yorke scored four goals.

After an excellent tenure with FC Samartex in the division one league, Benjamin Yorke was expected to help solve Hearts of Oak's goalscoring problems.

After leaving FC Samartex, he signed a five-year contract with Hearts of Oak in August 2021 with the objective of enhancing the team's offensive abilities.