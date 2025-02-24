Hearts of Oak forward Mawuli Wayo apologises to fans after FA Cup elimination

Hearts of Oak forward Mawuli Wayo has apologized to the club fans following their elimination from the Ghana FA Cup competition.

The Phobians succumbed to a penalty shootout defeat to Division One League side Golden Kick FC on Sunday.

The much, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium traveled to penalties after a pulsating goalless draw in regulation time.

Golden Kick missed their first penalty but kept their composure to secure a 4-3 victory as Hearts of Oak failed to convert two crucial spot-kicks.

The defeat sees Golden Kick advance to the last eight of the competition, marking one of the biggest shocks of this year’s tournament.

"I want to sincerely apologize for our exit from the MTN EFA Cup. Losing on penalties is always tough, and I know we fell short of your expectations. Your unwavering support means everything to us, and we share your disappointment. We fought hard, but it wasn’t our day. Thank you for always standing by us. We’ll come back stronger! Much love and respect"

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak must now turn their attention to the league, their only remaining chance of securing silverware this season.