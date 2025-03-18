Hearts of Oak game just a normal match; there is no pressure, says Bechem Utd coach Kwaku Danso

The head coach of Bechem United, Kwaku Danso is optimistic his team will be victorious in their midweek clash against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the mouthwatering fixture, the coach described the game as a normal match, insisting that there is no pressure on his team.

“We are confident we can carry the day. Most of my players have played against Hearts of Oak and so there is no pressure. I have told my players to take it as a normal game. Our preparations are going well and we are ready,” Coach Kwaku Danso said.

The Bechem United head coach added, “Apart from Augustine Okrah all the other players are fit. We are appealing to our fans to come to the Stadium. When they come too we want them to comport themselves and we are confident we will win the game.”

The Ghana Premier League fixture between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off time at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.