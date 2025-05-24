Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ready for Unity Cup tournament in London

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is delighted to make the Black Stars squad for the Unity Cup tournament in London.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper has been included in the team for the four-nation friendly competition after impressing in his previous outing with the Black Stars.

Asare, who kept clean sheets in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, has been confirmed the first-choice goalkeeper of the national team and will be expected to start in the opening match against Nigeria on May 28, 2025.

"I'm grateful to God, our supporters and all Ghanaian for their support. It is not easy for a local player to be getting an invite to the Black Stars and every match is a tough one for us and so we are always ready when we get a call-up," he told Max TV.

"e have to psyche ourselves and prepare ourselves because anything can happen at any time and since we have received a call up, we have to be able to represent and do well so Ghanaian will be proud of us," he added.

Asare and his colleague from the Ghana Premier League named in the squad left the country in the early hours of Saturday morning to London for the tournament.