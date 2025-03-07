Hearts of Oak: Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare targets win against Young Apostle

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has called on the supporters of the club to be patient ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghanaian topflight was suspended due to the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, at the Nana Kronmansah Park II in the Matchday 19 games against Nsoatreman FC.

The Phobian Ckub will host Young Apostles in the Matchday 23 games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled at 18:00 GMT.

Ahead of the game, Asare called for patience, saying, “The little I have to tell the supporters is, the love they show to us during games, the whole they voice out their frustrations is very commendable,” Asare told Hearts TV.

“I’ll urge them to be patient with the team if they have issues with us because football is full of mistakes. You don’t always get the results you expect, but the way they express their grievance because they want good results is good, but they must be patient.

“So that we can resume the league this Saturday on a good note. We have to take our games seriously so that in the end, on Saturday, we can achieve the needed results.

“Whatever we need to do to get the needed results, we must make sure we do them to bring joy to all,” Asare added.

Hearts of Oak sit 4th on the league log with 33 points.