Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi suspects 'juju behind injury woes

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has revealed his suspicions that voodoo, locally known as juju, might be behind his persistent injury problems at the club.

The former Ghana U20 shot-stopper, who joined the Phobians in 2022, has been plagued by a series of injuries that have limited his playing time.

Antwi, 29, signed a three-year contract with Hearts of Oak but has struggled to stay fit, with his latest injury keeping him sidelined for nearly a year. Initially diagnosed with a meniscus tear in his right knee, Antwi continues to experience pain that prevents him from playing.

“With the way my injury has been, I think there’s something behind it,” he told Sompa FM. “But if you used black magic on me, none of us are playing now. If you used black magic, the goal is now empty. None of the three goalkeepers is in the goal.”

Antwi emphasised that he has never resorted to using black magic himself.

“I’ve never used black magic before. You might use it on me, but you will also not have peace. The doctors said it was a meniscus tear in my right knee. I feel pain when I bend my knee,” he added.

Before joining Hearts of Oak, Antwi played for several top Ghana Premier League clubs, including Asante Kotoko, Medeama, and Legon Cities. He was also a key member of the Black Satellites team that finished third at the 2013 U20 FIFA World Cup.

As he enters the final year of his contract next season, Antwi hopes to recover fully and return to action, while the mystery behind his prolonged injury remains a concern.