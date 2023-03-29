Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi dropped from squad following controversial appearance

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has been dropped from the squad for their Ghana Premier League clash against Accra Lions on Wednesday.

This follows Ayi's controversial appearance as a "witch doctor" ahead of their match against Karela United in matchday 23, which dominated local media.

Reports suggest that Ayi will be summoned by the club to answer questions regarding his appearance.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, who currently sit 6th on the league table with 35 points, will hope to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Karela United.

Club's majority shareholder, Togbe Afede, will also reportedly summon the technical team regarding the incident.

Goalkeepers Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi are expected to be named in the squad for the upcoming match.