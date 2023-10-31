Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi urges fans to stay faithful despite poor start

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi is urging the team's fans to maintain their faith in the club despite a challenging start to the season.

Ayi remains confident that the team will bounce back and achieve great success, even though their performance has not met the high standards they are accustomed to.

So far, Hearts of Oak has managed to secure just one victory in six games, which is below their usual performance levels. The team, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, has only scored two goals and currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

Ayi was in goal last weekend when Hearts of Oak played to a draw against Bibiani Goldstars. Looking ahead to their upcoming match against champions Medeama on Wednesday, he expressed optimism, saying, "It's not over yet. I will plead with the fans to continue supporting, and we will make them proud."

Ayi's words reflect the team's determination to turn their season around and prove that they are capable of achieving better results in the future.