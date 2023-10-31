Hearts of Oak goalkeeper says it's not yet over despite poor start to GPL campaign

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi is unwavering in his optimism despite the challenging start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign.

The Ghanaian giants have encountered a bumpy road, with just one victory in six games, coupled with two losses and three draws.

As a result of their disappointing performance, the Phobians currently find themselves in the precarious position of the relegation zone. However, Ayi is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

In an impassioned plea, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has called for unwavering support from the team's faithful fans as they endeavor to turn the tide

"It's not over yet. I will plead with the fans to continue supporting, and we will make them proud."

With this determined spirit, Hearts of Oak are set to face a significant challenge as they host defending champions, Medeama, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday in a mouthwatering matchday eight clash.

The encounter is a chance for the team to demonstrate their resilience and strive for a turnaround in fortunes. The unwavering support of the fans, as advocated by Ayi, could be a crucial factor in achieving this goal.