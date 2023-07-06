Hearts of Oak goalkeeper urges teammates to raise performances for title challenge

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi, has called upon his teammates to raise their performances in the upcoming season, aiming to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title and redeem the club after a trophyless last season.

After a successful run three seasons ago, where they secured all domestic trophies and won the FA Cup the following season, Hearts of Oak had a disappointing season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Recognising the need for improvement, the club's top hierarchy is actively working to address the issues that plagued the team in their previous campaign. The players are determined to recapture their former glory and regain their winning ways.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi took it upon himself to motivate his teammates and highlight the areas that require enhancement.

In an interview with Mining City Radio, he stressed the significance of improved performances in their quest for a league victory.

"If we want to win the league next season, then we (players) need to up our performances," Ofori Antwi said.

The Phobians are currently without a substantive coach, with the management keen to appoint one before pre-season starts.