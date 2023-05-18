Hearts of Oak handed injury boost as Gladson Awako returns to training ahead of Medeama match

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has returned to training and is hoping to be in David Ocloo's team as they continue preparations for the forthcoming game against Medeama SC.

The ex-Great Olympics captain was sighted in first-team training on Wednesday, boosting expectations that he may be fit for selection in the Phobians' next Ghana Premier League game.

Awako suffered an injury during their match against FC Samartex at Samreboi. He was substituted after 31 minutes by Gideon Asante, who scored Hearts' opening goal against the Timber Boys.

That was only a few weeks after he had returned from a nearly two-month injury.

The 32-year-old has had a terrible campaign thus far, missing more than half of Hearts of Oak's Premier League games this season and making only 11 appearances.

He hasn't been able to string together a series of appearances since Ghana's exit from the African Nations Championship tournament in Algeria earlier in the year.

Hearts, who are sixth in the league, will want to rebound from their 3-2 loss to FC Samartex by picking up a crucial win over Medeama SC.