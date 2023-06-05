Hearts of Oak have a depleted team - David Ocloo reminds Hearts fans

Interim head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David has urged their fans to remember he inherited a depleted side when criticizing him.

There is disquiet among the Hearts faithful after they lost for the fourth consecutive time and Ocloo since taking charge has won just of his last seven games.

The Phobians were beaten 1-2 by RTU in the penultimate round of matches on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Linda Mtange's first half strike was cancelled by Abdul Manaf Umar right after recess while Stephen Badu Dankwah netted what turned out to be the match-winning goal for The Pride of The North.

The Premier League giants have also dragged themselves into the relegation mire after the defeat, and must win their final match against Berekum Chelsea to avoid the drop.

"They are right to be furious and say whatever they want. But they shouldn't forget this is a depleted side I met so they should know how to talk," Ocloo told StarTimes after full time.

By Suleman Asante