Hearts of Oak have a lot of work to do - Board member Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson has admitted that his team will have a lot to do to improve their results next season.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions experienced one of their worst seasons in the just-ended league playing their last six games without a win which left them in danger on the table.

They were involved in the final day relegation battle as they managed a draw against Berekum Chelsea which salvaged their season having already changed two coaches before the end of the season.

“We have a lot of work t do before the start of the new season. We didn’t finish in a position where we deserve, the fans are not happy but we have to work and make things better”

“We will thank God for picking a point in Berekum which took us to another level on the table. We will learn our lessons” he said.

Following their dismal performance they were eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup in the early stages and also missed out on the knockout stage of the FA Cup.

They also finished 12th place in the league standings at the end of the Ghana Premier League campaign.