Hearts of Oak have declined since my exit - Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has strongly slammed Hearts of Oak for their poor coaching decisions in recent years.

Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 football season, the Phobian Club has confirmed the appointment of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the new head coach on a two-year deal.

However, Aboubakar Ouattara has been reassigned to be a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors of the club.

Speaking in an interview with Connect FM, Polo, who is a former player and a coach of the club, insists that the club has declined since his exit.

“Hearts of Oak have been struggling since I left as head coach. The club has been flirting with relegation in recent years,” Polo said.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner also accused former head coach Aboubakar Ouattara of failing to improve and elevate the club during his tenure.

“Ouattara wasn’t able to develop or elevate the performance of the players."

Didi Dramani has already kicked start work as Hearts of Oak head trainer and will face Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6.