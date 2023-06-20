Hearts of Oak have refused to treat my injured leg - Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has revealed that he is living in pain since sustaining injury months ago.

According to him he has been playing with a lingering pain which has now been worsened after failing to sought proper treatment.

The former Aduana Stars defender despite being a key player for the Phobians in the just ended campaign claims to be neglected by the club who have failed to check up on him.

"They haven't checked up on me since I sustained the injury. As to whether I have sought treatment or getting recovered has not been a concern of the club. Meanwhile, I suffered the injury while on duty for the club. It is therefore their duty to take of us. But no one from the team has even called to monitor my situation.

"I know it is my leg I have to take it upon myself to treat because I can't depend on anybody to experience any disappointment so I've to fight to make sure I am back to dull fitness.

"I played through pain against Kotoko without complaint. I went on to play other matches when the injury was minor.

Amankwah's contract is set to be expired soon with no talks of extension discussed.