Hearts of Oak have sold 3,000 Umbro replica jerseys - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak have sold over 3,000 replicas of their much-publicized Umbro jerseys, according to the club’s communication director Opare Addo.

According to Opare, the club is doing its possible best to sell the entire number of replica jerseys supplied by Umbro.

“We have sold over 3,000 Umbro Replica jerseys, and we are doing our possible best to sell all the 6,200 replica Jerseys as supplied” – Opare told Asempa FM.

Opare Addo further stressed the club is intensifying its sales strategy by opening more sales centres.

He said the team will have sales representatives in Kumasi before the Club’s Presidents cup match against Asante Kotoko, and also work to open more centres in Central and western regions.