Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic leaves Ghana for Serbia

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has left the shores of Ghana for his native Serbia for a short holiday to be able to attend a pressing family need, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The 46-year-old Serbian tactician who replaced Samuel Boadu at the helm of affairs for the Phobians has supervised 8 games as head coach since his arrival where has 5 victories, 2 draws, and losing 1 game in all competitions.

Hearts have had their next Ghana Premier League match which was scheduled for this weekend postponed due to the inability to raise a team for the matchday 11 fixture against Tamale City.

After having five players at the Black Galaxies camp for the 2022 CHAN tournament, the Phobians have also been hit by injuries and suspensions.

Matic is taking advantage of the free period to visit his family in Serbia and is expected back in the country over the weekend to continue preparations for their matchday 12 match.

In his absence, assistant trainer Dickson David Ocloo and the rest of the technical team would take charge of affairs at the club.