Hearts of Oak hire club legend Sebastian Barnes as head of scouting

Published on: 30 July 2023
Sebastian Barnes

Giants Hearts of Oak have appointed club legend Sebastian Barnes as Head of Scouting.

The former Ghana U17 captain returns to the local scene after leaving the country in 1995 to join Bayer Leverkusen.

This was after he had skippered the Black Starlets to win the 1991 FIFA U17 World Cup in Italy.

Barnes has previously managed the U17 side of Bayer Leverkusen and is a UEFA License B holder.

The 46-year-old played for German sides Leverkusen, FSV Mainz 05, VfL Hamm/Sieg and American side Orlando Sundogs.

He will work under a yet-to-be-named Head Coach and newly appointed technical director  Rene Hiddink.

 

