Hearts of Oak hired Aboubakar Ouattara as a technical director – Akanbi

Former Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Braimah Akanbi has provided clarity on the status of Aboubakar Ouattara, insisting the Ivorian was initially brought to the club as a technical directorâ€”not as a permanent head coach.

Ouattara oversaw the Phobians for a season and a half before the club announced Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as their new head coach.

However, uncertainty over Ouattara’s current role has sparked speculation, with some reports suggesting he may no longer be part of the technical team.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Akanbi explained the club’s original intention in hiring Ouattara.

“I was among those who brought Aboubakar Ouattara to Hearts of Oak,” he said. “We brought him in as a technical directorâ€”he knows that.

"When we brought him, there were issues with appointing a head coach, so we asked him to take charge of the role in the meantime.

“If it gets to a point where we feel someone else should take charge of the coaching, is there anything wrong with that? We’ve sat with him and told him, â€˜This is the direction we want to go,’ and he has agreed. What is the problem here?”

The club’s decision to appoint Dramani appears to be part of a broader technical restructuring ahead of the new season.

Ouattara’s future with Hearts of Oak remains uncertain, although club insiders maintain that he is still with the team in a yet-to-be-confirmed capacity.

Meanwhile, Dramani is expected to officially begin his tenure this week as Hearts of Oak prepare for the 2025 President’s Cup, scheduled for July.