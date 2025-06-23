Hearts of Oak hit with transfer ban over $70,000 Salim Adams dispute with New Edubiase

Hearts of Oak have been hit with a transfer ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to settle an outstanding $70,000 owed to New Edubiase United FC in relation to the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams.

The GFA’s decision took effect after the Phobians missed the final May 31, 2025 deadline to make the payment, as required under Article 15(1)(c) of the Disciplinary Code.

Per the ruling of the GFA Players’ Status Committee, Hearts were to pay $50,000 as the remaining balance on Adams’ permanent move, along with $20,000 representing 40% of a future transfer fee. The initial agreement pegged the full transfer fee at $120,000, of which only $50,000 was paid.

Adams was later loaned to Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati in 2022, with hopes of a permanent transfer that could have earned Hearts around $1 million. However, the deal fell through, and the player returned to Ghana. In light of this, Hearts asked Edubiase to forgive the debt in a meeting held in March 2025, but failed to follow through on the agreed terms.

New Edubiase CEO Alex Ackumey wrote to the GFA on June 13 confirming Hearts’ continued default, prompting the automatic application of the transfer ban.

Although Hearts recently tried to offer a $20,000 cheque, Edubiase rejected it, insisting on full payment.

Until the debt is cleared, Hearts cannot register any new players domestically or internationally, with further sanctions possible if they remain non-compliant.