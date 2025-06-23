Hearts of Oak in DESPERATE talks with New Edubiase to resolve GFA's transfer ban

The Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that the club is currently in discussions with New Edubiase United to resolve a transfer-related issue that led to a ban imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA sanctioned the Phobians with a transfer ban after they failed to comply with a directive to pay $70,000 to New Edubiase.

The payment includes $50,000 as the remaining balance for the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams, and an additional $20,000 representing 40% of an onward transfer fee, as ruled by the GFA Players’ Status Committee.

According to the GFA, the ban was enforced under Article 15(1)(c) of the Disciplinary Code after Hearts of Oak missed the final deadline of May 31, 2025, to settle the debt.

Despite both clubs having met in March this year in an attempt to resolve the matter amicably, Hearts of Oak reportedly failed to honour their part of the agreement.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Opare Addo admitted the club’s failure to meet the payment deadline but assured that steps are being taken to rectify the situation.

"This is an issue that is being resolved, and when it’s eventually resolved, New Edubiase will confirm it," Opare Addo revealed.

"The two parties are in constant touch to ensure that the issues are being resolved," he added.

Hearts of Oak will remain under the transfer ban until the financial dispute is fully resolved.