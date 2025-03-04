Hearts of Oak in search of new home venue after GFA reject University of Ghana Stadium

Hearts of Oak have been left scrambling for a new home venue after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ruled the University of Ghana Stadium unfit for Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.

The club had initially chosen the stadium as a temporary home following the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for renovations last year.

In an interview with Happy FM on Monday, March 3, 2025, the club’s Communications Manager, Kwame Opare Addo, disclosed that the GFA’s assessment of the stadium found it below premiership standards.

"On Thursday evening, we received information that, per the enhanced safety and security measures, Legon Stadium does not meet the required standards, and as such, we can not play there," he revealed.

The GFA’s concerns primarily revolved around security risks and the poor condition of the pitch. Addo elaborated on these issues, saying;

"The communication states that the pitch is undulating and that the safety and security zones from where the buses park to the dressing rooms are deemed not secure enough. Because of that, they have ruled the venue unavailable."

With the Ghana Premier League set to resume on March 7, 2025, Hearts now face a race against time to secure an alternative venue before their clash against Young Apostles on March 8.