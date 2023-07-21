Hearts of Oak in talks with Nigerian trainer Paul Aigbogun to takeover as coach

Hearts of Oak are close to hiring Nigerian coach Paul Osahoun Aigbogun as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

The Phobians are currently without a head coach and are looking for a replacement ahead of the start of the season.

During last season, the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions had to work with three coaches due to the unwanted run of results recorded.

Samuel Boadu, who broke the club's trophy drought, began the season before being replaced in October 2022 by Serbian coach Slavko Matic.

However, furious club fans forced the Serbian to step down in March 2023 following a disappointing string of outcomes, which saw David Ocloo take over as an interim manager until the rest of the season.

Hearts of Oak finished the season 12th with 46 points while failing to win their last five matches.

According to reports, the Phobians' leadership are in advanced talks with the former assistant coach Nigeria about taking over the team ahead of next season.

The Phobians are likely to name a new technical team next week, with Aigbogun as the coach.

The 51-year-old Nigerian tactician is regarded as one of the most experienced in Nigeria, having previously managed Warri Wolves and Enyimba, which have won the CAF Champions League twice.

Meanwhile, the club is thought to be in talks with former Ghana international Laryea Kingston to take on the role of assistant coach, while Dutch coach Rene Hiddink has been hired as Sporting Director.