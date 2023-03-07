Hearts of Oak in the hands of very responsible people, says Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has assured fans that the club is in safe hands following the recent incident involving head coach Slavko Matic.

The coach was prevented from holding training with the playing body ahead of their Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.

Despite criticism of the board and management for their silence on the issue, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that the club had taken responsible decisions and addressed the concerns of the fans in a statement. He also emphasized that the club's leadership would not be told what to do, but would listen to suggestions and advice.

"Hearts of Oak is in the hands of very responsible people. Otherwise, I would not be part of it," he said in an interview with Asempa FM.

"When the issue came out, we issued a statement that addressed what happened. We have taken decisions we think that are not only in the interest of the club but also in the interest of the fans as well."

He also appealed to the fans to carefully read the statement issued by the club, which included a warning to the coach to keep his cool and not appear at the training grounds, as well as a request for police assistance for the coach's security.

The incident did not seem to affect the team's performance, as assistant coach David Ocloo led the Phobians to a victory over Asante Kotoko with a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium. The win places the team in fifth place on the league log with 31 points.