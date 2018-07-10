Hearts of Oak interim coach Hoffmann draws positives from Elmina Sharks friendly defeat

Hearts of Oak interim coach Seth Hoffmann has expressed utmost satisfaction after taking charge of his first game at the weekend.

The Phobians suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Elmina Sharks to miss out on the Bakatue Festival Cup.

They had played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

''This was our rst real test and I believe the boys did not let themselves down,'' he told phobians.com

''We played a good game and created a number of chances. We also varied our tactical shape so many times during the game and it goes to show that we have a lot of options. We caused Sharks trouble throughout and we could have scored more than the single goal we scored. Those are some of the positives I take from the game.

''It was our first match since we began training and if the boys can play like this, then I am happy and proud despite losing on penalties. The players did not let me down. They played the way I wanted them to play and I believe that with time we will only get better.

''We have seen our mistakes from the game. We have seen areas we can improve and that will be what we will be doing when we return to training on Tuesday. But this game is not only about our mistakes, we did some things right as well and we will continue to fine tune those areas as well.''